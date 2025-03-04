Caitlin Clark Has 4-Word Reaction to Iowa Senior's Heartfelt Hawkeye Sentiment
Sunday, March 2 marked the end of the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2024-25 regular season. They finished this campaign with an 81-66 win over the Wisconsin Badgers, which is the same team they'll face in their first Big Ten Conference Tournament game on March 5.
This final regular season home game was an emotional one because it was Senior Day, which meant that every Hawkeyes senior was honored before the game began.
One of these seniors is guard Sydney Affolter, who has been a key part of Iowa's success this season. She is averaging more points per game (8.5) than she ever has in her collegiate career and will need to be at the top of her game if the Hawkeyes are to advance deep in the Big Ten Tournament and the following NCAA Tournament.
But that wasn't on Affolter's mind during Senior Day ceremony, as this was her, her family, and the program's opportunity to reflect on her four years as a Hawkeyes basketball player.
Affolter made an Instagram post on Monday that featured several photos from Sunday's Senior Day celebration with the caption, "such a special day💛carver will always be home🥺".
One of the top comments is from Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who played with Affolter for three seasons before heading to the WNBA.
"So proud of u," Clark wrote in the comment.
Clark and Affolter seemed to be close friends when they were back on the Hawkeyes together. We would imagine that Clark will be tuned in to her alma mater's postseason push in the coming weeks.