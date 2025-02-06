Caitlin Clark Has Perfect Response to Question About WNBA Fans Affecting Free Throws
Despite all the unprecedented success that Caitlin Clark accrued on the court during her rookie WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, there was some discussion about her three-point shooting as the season progressed.
Clark finished the 2024 regular season with a 34.4% three-point percentage and then shot 20% from that range in her two postseason games. While 34.4% isn't a bad metric, it marks a decrease from the 37.7% she shot from three during her four college seasons at Iowa, including 37.8% during her senior season.
There's little doubt that fatigue played a role in this, as did improved defense in the WNBA, However, not all of Clark's shooting metrics declined in the professional game.
She shot a whopping 90.6% on free throws as a rookie, which only trails Wings star Arike Ogunbowale (92.1%) for the best percentage among players who averaged more than two free throw attempts per game.
This represents an increase from Clark's career 85.8% free throw percentage at Iowa.
Clark made a February 5 appearance at theVisit Indy’s State of Tourism event to accept a Bill McGowan Leadership Award on behalf of the Fever. During a discussion, Clark was asked whether noisy fans in the crowd make a difference when shooting a free throw.
"Well, Usually all the fans are cheering for us, so it's quiet," Clark said in response, per an X post from @MrSmithMarrero.
Fans are loving this perfect response because it (accurately) conveys how Clark and her Fever team are cheered everywhere they go and against every team they play, which makes each contest feel like a home game.
We imagine Clark's three-point percentage will increase in her second WNBA season. We also expect those quiet free throws to continue at all venues.