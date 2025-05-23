Caitlin Clark Has Priceless Reaction to Rhyne Howard in Chippy Fever-Dream Exchange
The Indiana Fever are currently facing the Atlanta Dream on May 22. Indiana is looking to get revenge for just two days ago, when the Dream came to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena and defeated the Fever by a score of 91-90.
Given how great Atlanta is in the post (with star centers Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones), this is an extremely tough matchup for the Fever, as the team's roster is catered towards guards and wings, in addition to Aliyah Boston.
But the Dream also has two great guards, in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. This has made for compelling matchups between these guards and the Fever's elite backcourt duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.
And the matchup between Clark and Howard got chippy for a moment at the end of the first quarter.
Howard was playing tight, full-court defense on Clark resulting in a foul. She followed it up with a bump leading to both stars exchanging words before teammates intervened.
Fans on social media are convinced that Clark was telling Howard, "I'm not scared of you!" during this exchange.
Indiana-based reporter Scott Agness also asserted with an X post that Howard said, "Try it" to Clark, which was what ultimately prompted the Fever superstar's, "I'm not scared of you!" reaction.
It will be interesting to see whether this matchup (and the game as a whole) continues being chippy. But the bottom line is that Clark and the Fever are looking to get the last laugh by beating the Dream and thus evening the season series at one game apiece.