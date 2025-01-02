Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Has Strong Word Choice for State of NCAA Transfer Portal

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark didn't mince words when addressing the transfer portal madness in college sports.

Grant Young

Former Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts after a foul call on Iowa during the Drake vs. Iowa basketball game at Knapp Center on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Des Moines.
One of the most polarizing topics of discussion in the sports world right now is the NCAA transfer portal in the NIL era, and how common it is for college athletes (especially in college football) to be transferring schools on what seems like an annual basis without having to miss any time or dealing with any ramifications

This was among the many topics that former Iowa Hawkeyes icon Caitlin Clark — who made a ton of money through NIL, but did so while remaining at Iowa — discussed with the Kelce brothers on her "New Heights" podcast appearance, which was released on January 2.

"The transfer portal is crazy, especially in football," Clark said. "Like, I think that's where it has gotten the craziest because that's obviously where all the money is at."

"It's like, everybody is a free agent every year? This is crazy," Travis Kelce added.

Clark continued by saying, "[ESPN football insider] Adam Schefter is reporting 'Yes, They've negotiated a new deal for him to stay at the university. I'm like 'Yeah, where else is he gonna do.'

"It's just sad," Clark continued. "You've lost that little bit of amateurism of college sports. And I don't know, that's why it's so fun. But also, it's the world we're living in... It's like a minor league football, basically."

The trio then discussed some potential rule changes the NCAA could institute to make this transfer environment less wild. Clark later added, "Now we got people on their fourth school in their seventh year. It's getting egregious," with a smile.

It will be interesting to see what the NCAA does about this transfer portal insanity in the coming years.

Grant Young
