Caitlin Clark Has Unexpected Familial Connection With NFL Superstar
Members of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's family can be seen at many of her WNBA games, just as they were at many of her games when she was an Iowa Hawkeye.
However, one of her brothers is rarely able to make it to Clark's games — and that's because he has practices and games of his own to attend.
Caitlin's younger brother Blake Clark is currently a backup quarterback at Iowa State University. While Clark has only made one passing attempt in his collegiate career, he plays in nearly every game as a field goal and extra point holder — and even made one great two-point conversion play during a 2022 game against Kansas.
One reason why Blake Clark has spent his career as a backup is because San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was at Iowa State at the same time as him. However, Clark clearly holds no bad blood toward Purdy, as a past video explaining their great relationship from X user @austinfrankln has resurfaced on X Wednesday.
"Blake Clark and Brock Purdy are actually really good friends," Franklin said in his video. "So when I had the opportunity to ask Brock Purdy a question on opening night of Super Bowl week, I obviously asked him a ton of questions about Caitlin Clark."
The video then cuts to Purdy at the Super Bowl LVIII media day saying, "Blake Clark is actually a great friend of mine, he's going to be at my wedding. He's the mean, I love him. He's one of my best friends.
"Caitlin, I wasn't around as much, but obviously just through Blake, we'd always watch her and just what a baller she was from Day 1... And so to see her now, just absolutely killing it, couldn't be happier for her," Purdy added.
Clearly the NFL superstar has a ton of respect for Clark and a ton of love for her younger brother.