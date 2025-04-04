Caitlin Clark Hilariously Teases Team USA Olympics Dreams in Non-Basketball Sport
One of the biggest stories of the 2024 WNBA season was Indiana Fever superstar and then-rookie Caitlin Clark not making the Team USA roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Clark's snub was the talk of the basketball world for weeks, with every player, pundit, and basketball fan having an opinion about whether her not making the team was justified, who she could have replaced, and endless other discussion topics.
After the Olympics ended with another gold medal for Team USA, the conversation about Clark's snub died down. And now the belief is that she's all but guaranteed to play for Team USA in the 2028 Olympic Games, which are taking place in Los Angeles.
However, basketball might not be the only sport that Clark has her eye on during those Olympics.
The 23-year-old took part in a panel during the NFL's annual meetings in Florida over the weekend. On April 3, the NFL posted an excerpt from this conversation where Clark was talking about flag football.
"Growing up, I had a brother who played football... and I remember going to my brother's football games, and I was like 'Why can't I play flag football?' I would have played it, I would have loved it."
Serena Williams then said, "You would have been great at it!"
"I would have been okay," Clark responded. "I don't know, maybe LA 2028. Maybe I'll do two sports, or if basketball doesn't head out, I'll head over to flag football."
The only problem with that sentiment is that basketball already has (and will continue to) work out for Clark.