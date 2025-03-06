Caitlin Clark 'Honored' to Lose At This Basketball Mini-Game to NFL Great Eli Manning
It's hard to imagine Caitlin Clark getting out-classed in a basketball shooting competition to anyone on the planet aside from maybe Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry, who is the greatest sharpshooter in the sport's history.
At least, it's hard to imagine Clark losing when she's actually on a hardwood basketball court, shooting regulation-sized balls at a 10-foot basket. But when it comes to other sorts of shooting competitions, perhaps she's more susceptible to defeat.
This was conveyed during a basketball shooting mini-game called "pop-a-shot" she did against legendary NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning during his Eli Manning Show, which the New York Giants (whom Manning spent all 16 seasons of his NFL career with) posted on their YouTube Channel on March 6.
The video shows the two competing in the classic arcade-style basketball game that features them shooting mini balls at a mini net, rapid-fire style. Clark gets off to a hot start before Manning catches fire. About midway through the competition, Clark admitted that she's "bad" at pop-a-shot. Ultimately, Manning pulled away, beating Clark by the competition by a final score of 76-51.
After the defeat, Clark can be heard saying, "Give it up for Eli... He's gonna give me lessons."
Manning then said that he does a lot of games of this sort on his Eli Manning Show, and that this might be the first time he has won one of them — to which Clark responded by saying, "Wow, I'm honored to be the first."
Props to Clark for being a good sport about this loss. But given how competitive she is, we would imagine she'll be practicing her pop-a-shot skills in the future in hopes of a potential Manning rematch.