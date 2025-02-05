Caitlin Clark Informs Dave Portnoy About Jon Gruden's Fake High School Jersey Gift
While Caitlin Clark has millions of adoring fans, few have a bigger platform than Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy.
Portnoy is extremely outspoken about his fandom for Clark, often going on long social media rants whenever Clark is in the news for something somewhat polarizing.
However, Portnoy's Clark-talk has been somewhat diminished over the past few months; if only because Clark hasn't been competing on the court and the sports world is more focused on football.
Perhaps the biggest football-related story to stem from Barstool last year was the hiring of longtime NFL head coach Jon Gruden. This decision was adored due to Gruden's unabashed passion for football and hilarious persona.
But Clark became a topic of discussion once again for Portnoy because of something hilarious pertaining to Gruden.
On the morning of February 5, Portnoy posted an Instagram story with a photo of a Dowling Catholic High School (where Clark went to high school) No. 22 jersey with the caption, "Yesterday [Jon Gruden] surprised me with a high school @caitlinclark22jersey".
His next story post showed a video of Portnoy and Gruden with the caption, "This morning we confirmed she wore #11 in high school and coach got duped".
The Barstool Sports Instagram posted the full video, which started with Portnoy quoting a text message to Clark that wrote, "But I wore 11. Nobody knows that," then looked at Gruden.
"You got me a fake jersey!" Portnoy then said to Gruden.
While Gruden's heart was in the right place, it seems that won't keep Portnoy from throwing this fake Clark jersey in the trash.