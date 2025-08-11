Caitlin Clark Injury Status for Fever-Wings Game on WNBA Site Turns Heads

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark hasn't played since July 15, as she suffered a groin injury in the final minute of her team's game against the Connecticut Sun that day.

This marked the third separate soft tissue injury that has caused Clark to miss games during this 2025 WNBA season (there was a fourth such injury that caused her to miss preseason action, as well). Fast forward nearly a month, and not only is Clark still not competing again, but there's no clear indication or update on her progress or when her return can be expected.

The Fever face the Dallas Wings on August 12. Given that Clark and rookie Paige Bueckers are arguably two of women's basketball's biggest stars and still haven't matched up against each other in the WNBA, fans are clinging to hope that Clark will make a miraculous return in time to play on Tuesday.

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) react in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WNBA Website's Caitlin Clark August 12 Injury Status Catches Attention

The WNBA's website lists an injury report for every one of their upcoming games, which includes the status of every player who is currently dealing with an injury. And for this August 12 Fever vs. Wings game, Clark's status is listed as GTD (Game-Time Decision), and her estimated return is listed as August 11.

To be clear, there's no way of knowing where the WNBA is pulling this information from, and there have been no credible reports or indications from the Fever that Clark is a game-time decision for tomorrow's game. In fact, most reports seem to suggest that her playing tomorrow is a long shot, and even that might be optimistic.

But that isn't keeping WNBA fans on social media who noticed this injury update from expressing optimism.

X user @SaliSasi312851 posted a screenshot of this injury report with the caption, "Clark’s status against Dallas changed from OUT to GTD & against Mystics looks like she’s playing 😳 Is our #22 ready to come back 😱🫶".

Clark’s status against Dallas changed from OUT to GTD & against Mystics looks like she’s playing 😳 Is our #22 ready to come back 😱🫶 pic.twitter.com/QxxIbU1H0n — Sali Sasi (@SaliSasi312851) August 10, 2025

"Caitlin Clark: Game Time Decision?" X user Ken Swift wrote with a screenshot of the same image.

A third added, "Caitlin Clark is listed as 'Game Time Decision' (GTD) on WNBA website and 'Questionable' on Real App



"No updates on ESPN yet. Still listed as OUT.



"Alright 👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥🔥".

It's worth reiterating that no concrete updates from the team or other reputable sources have said that Clark could compete against the Wings tomorrow.

But Fever fans are clearly still holding out hope, and this WNBA website status report is fueling their optimism.

