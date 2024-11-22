Caitlin Clark Is Aiming to Grow Another Women's Sport With Team Ownership Group
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark has been the biggest reason for the boom in popularity and attention that women's basketball has received over the past few years.
There's no question that she's a massive global superstar, and has been able to profit off of that fame to keep growing the game.
And now she's using her success to try and help grow another sport.
A November 21 article from ESPN conveyed that, "Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is part of the ownership group trying to bring an NWSL expansion team to Cincinnati".
"Cincinnati is one of a handful of finalists bidding for an NWSL expansion team that is expected to be awarded before the end of the year. The team would begin play in 2026, joining a previously announced expansion team in Boston to bring the NWSL to 16 teams," the article added.
We already know that Clark is a soccer fan, and played the sport in high school before ultimately hanging up her cleats in order to go all-in on basketball.
Now it sounds like she has an interest in getting back into the game, albeit as an owner.
The ESPN article later added, "The ownership group of MLS' FC Cincinnati is leading the bid. Also in contention are groups from Cleveland, Denver, Nashville and Philadelphia. Cincinnati is considered of the favorites in the process due to is ownership backing and existing infrastructure, sources told ESPN, with a stadium already purpose-built for soccer."
It sounds like this story that will continue to unfold as the expansion bid process continues.