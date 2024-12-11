Caitlin Clark Is First Basketball Player Included on Forbes Most Powerful Women List
It has been a busy couple of days for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark when it comes to receiving impressive accolades.
This started on Tuesday when she was named the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024. And now just one day later, it came out that Clark was included on the Forbes "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list.
This is an extremely praiseworthy achievement for the 22-year-old, who came in at exactly No. 100 on the list.
However, not only is Clark the only woman under 35 years of age to be placed on the list, but a December 11 article from Forbes writer Maggie McGrath conveyed Clark's inclusion was historic in another way.
"A basketball player has never before made the ranks of the Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women (Serena Williams, tennis ace, is one of the only other athletes to appear in the rankings in the last 20 years), but the 22-year-old Clark was a driving force in a game-changing year for women’s sports," the article wrote.
The article also includes a quote from the iconic South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley from back in July, just a few months after her team beat Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Championship game.
“I think sometimes you need a unifier,” Staley said. “I think Caitlin Clark has done a tremendous job at being that person people want to see. She's brought a different set of eyeballs to our game.”
We would imagine that Clark is going to climb higher and higher on this annual Forbes list as her career continues.