Caitlin Clark Is Relieved For Road Fans Amid Technical Foul Concerns
The Indiana Fever improved their record to 20-19 in the 2024 regular season after defeating the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
While Indiana winning the game was important, Fever fans may have been even more worried about Caitlin Clark picking up her 7th technical foul of the season during the contest, which would have meant she'd get suspended for Indiana's final regular season game against the Washington Mystics.
Although there were moments during the game where Clark appeared keen to argue with the referees about foul calls, she would ultimately get pulled away by her teammates to avoid taking it too far and receiving that fateful 7th technical. And this ultimately worked, as Clark dodged any such calls and now doesn't have to worry about getting suspended.
The Fever would surely struggle without Clark on the court. But the rookie claimed that she would have felt bad about the suspension for another reason.
“Well, I didn’t think they were gonna give me a technical at any point tonight. I would’ve been really sad for people in Washington DC. I didn't want to do that," Clark told reporters, per Matthew Byrne.
"I tried my best," Clark added with a smile. "But my teammates do a really good job of [pulling her away from referees]. They think it's funny, they think I'm funny. And then Aliyah [Boston] is that one that ends up with a technical, that's the best part about it all. She's the one babysitting me and then somehow she gets a technical, and she didn't even really do anything. She was just standing there."
Anybody who's planning to attend Thursday's Fever vs. Mystics game is surely ecstatic that Clark's babysitters did their due diligence on Sunday.