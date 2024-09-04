Caitlin Clark Isn’t Satisfied With Fever Making WNBA Playoffs
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever clinched a playoff berth. That is certainly an accomplishment given the team started 1-8, and since 2016 was the last time the franchise was in the WNBA postseason. Not to mention they of course were coming off having the number one pick in the draft, which was used on the rookie out of Iowa.
But despite all of the above, Clark is not satisfied. Speaking with the media before the team's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Caitlin was nonchalant about the accomplishment.
She stated, "I came in with the expectation that this is what's gonna happen. For me like this isn't a party...I feel like it's a great accomplishment but...I'm not just happy to be in the playoffs. I think we have the type of team that can win and advance."
Clark has reason to be confident. She is fresh off winning both Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month for the Eastern Conference, and her squad has rattled off a 6-1 record following the Olympics break.
Clark has combined with All-Star teammate Kelsey Mitchell to form the most explosive backcourt in the league and the Fever have the number one offense in the W since July. So it makes sense that the goals would have been raised beyond simply qualifying for the postseason.
Caitlin added that she did watch the games that led to Indiana clinching, but simply went to sleep afterward. However, she again shifted the tone back to what they can still do in the future.
"Yeah, we accomplished that. But there's still so much more on the table that we can do."
At this point it is hard to doubt the rookie point guard. Because the reality of the WNBA that was supposed to come to her is now adjusting to the reality of just how good Clark and her team are already playing.
And with Clark and the Fever rising, so are the expectations.