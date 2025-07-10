Caitlin Clark Jeopardy Response Could Cause UConn, Paige Bueckers Fan Crash Out

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will probably go their entire careers getting compared to one another. This is because both players entered college at the same time, spent their collegiate tenures as two of the best guards in the entire country, became global superstars, and both earned the No. 1 overall selection in their respective WNBA Drafts.

The comparisons frustrate many fans, if only because these are two distinct players who deserve their own shine separately from each other. What's for sure is that no fan of either player would appreciate someone mixing the two up, which is exactly what happened during a recent Jeopardy episode.

CT Insider UConn men's basketball reporter David Borges posted a video on X of a contestant getting asked, "This UConn star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team, and being picked first in the WNBA Draft."

One of the contestants went for an answer straight away, saying, "Who is Caitlin Clark?"

"No," the show host responded.

Borges' X post was captioned, "Avert your eyes and ears, UConn fans."

Avert your eyes and ears, UConn fans. pic.twitter.com/NsvFleQgKx — David Borges (@DaveBorges) July 9, 2025

It's clear that this fan doesn't know ball, as anybody who has actually watched the women's game (or keeps up with the sport at all) would be able to tell Clark and Bueckers apart, especially after that description of Paige — which might be frustrating for Huskies women's basketball fans.

Then again, Huskies women's basketball fans might be able to get upset at anything right now, as they're still riding the high from the national championship that Bueckers brought them just a few months ago.

Recommended Reading: