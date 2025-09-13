Caitlin Clark Jokes About Injury Return for Fever Playoff Game vs Dream

There's nobody who wants Caitlin Clark to be back on the basketball court more than Caitlin Clark herself.

The Indiana Fever superstar guard is known for her competitive fire, which is seen through her not being afraid to show her emotions on the court, regardless of whether it's good or bad. And this is one of the many reasons why Clark's gigantic fan base adores her.

But the biggest reason why Clark is beloved is owed to what she can do on the basketball court. Whether it's draining three pointers from logo range, dishing out extraordinary assists to her teammates, or finding some other way to help her team win, Clark is an enigma that the women's basketball community clamors to see compete.

This is why it's so frustrating that Clark has only played in 13 games during this 2025 WNBA season and won't be competing in the postseason, which starts for the Fever when they face the Atlanta Dream in the first round on September 14.

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Jokingly Teases Return for Injury for Fever Playoff Game

People often turn to comedy in the wake of facing upsetting news or a bleak reality. And this is what Clark seemed to do at one point during Fever teammate Sydney Colson's Instagram live on September 12.

As the live session was winding down, Clark went off-screen and looked to be heading back to her hotel. This prompted one of her Fever teammates, who was also off-screen, to say, "Rest up."

"I will. I got a big game I got coming up," Clark. then responded, per an X post from @jojohazee.

Colson then began laughing and said, "Girl!"

"On Sunday," Clark then added. "Oh, shoot! Did they just hear that I'm playing?"

"Wait, you're playing? They heard you say you're playing," Aliyah Boston then said to Clark, seemingly being in on the joke.

TP: “rest up”



Caitlin: “I will I got a big game coming up, did they just hear I’m playing”



All she do is play 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M7cUomGITQ — joy (@jojohazee) September 13, 2025

Unfortunately, this is clearly just a joke, and Clark won't be playing during the Fever's playoff game on Sunday, nor any other postseason contest they have this season. But it's good to see that she's able to make comedic light of a situation that she has surely had to reckon with over the past week or so, ever since she announced that her 2025 WNBA season was over.

Indiana will have to try to match up against a tough Dream team without their best player, which is why most believe Atlanta will be able to emerge victorious during this first-round series.

