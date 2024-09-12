Caitlin Clark Laments 'Surprising' Foul Calls After Loss vs. Aces
The Indiana Fever fell to 19-18 on the WNBA season after being defeated by the Las Vegas Aces 86-75 on Wednesday.
It was a bit of a down game for both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston (compared to their recent success), as the duo combined to score 22 points; 16 of which came from Clark.
The biggest problem for Boston on Wednesday was fouls. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft picked up five fouls by midway through the third quarter, and ultimately fouled out of the game in just 28 minutes played (she averages 31.4 minutes per game).
A few fouls called on Boston were questionable and caused quite a reaction from her and her teammates when they were made. There was also an offensive foul called on Clark that seemed like an obvious missed call upon review.
Caitlin Clark expressed frustration about various calls made during her postgame press conference.
"The offensive fouls are definitely surprising at times," Clark said with a smirk, per Matthew Byrne. "I feel like I do get held and get quite a bit of contact throughout the games, and then you get hit with some of those when you take contact and give contact back. It is what it is.
"I don't know, apparently they see something different. And then we have to use our challenge to try to not let [Aliyah Boston] have a fifth foul in the third quarter that basically takes her out of the game," Clark continued. "We lose a challenge, we lose a timeout. So that's tough as well."
Regardless of the referees' decisions, the Fever will need to bounce back quickly, as they face the Aces once again on Friday.