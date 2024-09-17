Caitlin Clark Might Oblige Butler Fan's Game Invites After Boyfriend Hired
On Monday, Butler University announced that it had hired Connor McCaffery as an assistant coach for the men's basketball team.
This is perhaps most notable because McCaffery (who was formerly an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers) is the boyfriend of Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.
Given Clark's popularity, it's no surprise that Butler (or at least its fanbase) would want to associate themselves with the 22-year-old. This is shown by one prominent Butler fan (who goes by @ButlerGuru on X) currently campaigning over social media to get Clark at Butler games this season.
"With Connor McCaffery officially joining Butler’s coaching staff, it feels like a great time to remind Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) that she is invited to all Butler home games and we look forward to seeing her in Hinkle Fieldhouse this year #DawgsOnly," this fan wrote in a post that went viral on Monday.
This came in reply to a September 12 post (before McCaffery's hiring was announced) that included a graphic of Butler's game schedule and which wrote, "Dear Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22),
We would like to invite you to all Butler Bulldog basketball games in Hinkle Fieldhouse this season. Please see below for a full schedule of Big East home games. We look forward to seeing you then.
Sincerely,
Butler Nation"
Clark made it clear that this fan's wish would be granted during a media availability session after the Fever's practice on Tuesday.
"It will be fun, fun to go to those games," Clark said when asked about McCaffery's hiring, per Scott Agness. "I love college basketball... It will give me something to do all throughout the offseason as well, somebody to root for.
"But it's definitely still go Hawks, for sure," Clark made sure to add of her alma mater, the University of Iowa.
Butler University is located in Indianapolis, which will make it easy for Clark to attend games during her offseason.
While it's unlikely this Butler fan's pleas for Clark to attend games was part of her decision to do so, they have got to be happy with the outcome.