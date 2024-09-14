Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Opposes Allen Iverson's Iconic 'Practice' Rant

Caitlin Clark and Allen Iverson do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to practice.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) ties up her hair before a game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Storm 92-75.
Over 22 years ago, legendary Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson delivered one of the most iconic answers to a press conference question in sports history.

"We're sitting here, and I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we're in here talking about practice," Iverson said during a May 7, 2002 press conference. "I mean, listen, we're talking about practice. Not a game! Not a game! Not a game! We're talking about practice. Not a game; not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last, not the game, we're talking about practice, man. I mean, how silly is that?

"We're talking about practice. I know I'm supposed to be there, I know I'm supposed to lead by example, I know that. And I'm not shoving it aside like it don't mean anything. I know it's important. I do. I honestly do. But we're talking about practice, man. What are we talking about? Practice? We're talking about practice, man!" Iverson said.

Iverson was clearly not fond of practice in that moment.

Although Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark opposes Iverson's sentiment. And she declared so loud and clear during a pregame press conference on September 13.

"I know everybody kind of gets a kick out of me at practice," Clark said, per TJ Sports Queens. "So we try to keep it light and fun.

"And I enjoy coming to practice," Clark continued. "I don't know if everybody says that, but I do. Like, I love practice."

We can think of one person who doesn't like practice as much as Clark.

While their opinions may differ about practicing, Iverson offered clear praise of Clark back in March.

"She's everything. She's everything that we want in our sport," Iverson said of Clark, per Robin Lundberg. "She's the perfect role model for what we want... a class act off the court, as well."

Game recognize game. But the same can't be said about practice.

