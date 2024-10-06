Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Playfully Pokes at Gabbie Marshall Amid Celebrated NFL Appearance

Kansas City Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark couldn't help herself in a recent social media post about her former Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall.

Grant Young

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) guard Caitlin Clark (22) hold the trophy after beating LSU in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Iowa and LSU at MVP Arena, Monday, April 1, 2024 in Albany, N.Y.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) guard Caitlin Clark (22) hold the trophy after beating LSU in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Iowa and LSU at MVP Arena, Monday, April 1, 2024 in Albany, N.Y. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's no question that Caitlin Clark cultivated special relationships with many of her former teammates at the University of Iowa.

Among these is the relationship that she has with Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, whom Clark considers her best friend. Another one of her best friends is Gabbie Marshall.

While Marshall's basketball career has now come to an end, she was an integral part of Iowa's two consecutive trips to the NCAA Championship game in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Due to her importance on these iconic Iowa teams, Marshall is still considered a celebrity; which was proven by her appearance at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Cincinnati, Ohio (which is where Marshall is from) on Sunday.

The Bengals' X account posted two photos of Marshall at the game with the caption, "@GabbieMarshall was HYPE!!!"

If there's one thing that Caitlin Clark might love more than basketball, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. This is why Clark made a playful jab at Marshall — while also celebrating her appearance there — with an Instagram story post that featured a photo of Marshall at Sunday's game.

"spirit animal

"@gabbie.marshall

"Go Chiefs" Clark wrote in her story's caption.

While the Bengals weren't playing the Chiefs on Sunday, Clark still clearly couldn't help herself by adding that "Go Chiefs" in because the Chiefs and the Bengals have had an intense rivalry over the past few seasons.

The Bengals knocked the Chiefs out of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but then the Chiefs got revenge by eliminating Cincinnati in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Then again, Clark's Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls. So she still has the upper hand on her former teammate.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News