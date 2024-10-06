Caitlin Clark Playfully Pokes at Gabbie Marshall Amid Celebrated NFL Appearance
There's no question that Caitlin Clark cultivated special relationships with many of her former teammates at the University of Iowa.
Among these is the relationship that she has with Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, whom Clark considers her best friend. Another one of her best friends is Gabbie Marshall.
While Marshall's basketball career has now come to an end, she was an integral part of Iowa's two consecutive trips to the NCAA Championship game in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Due to her importance on these iconic Iowa teams, Marshall is still considered a celebrity; which was proven by her appearance at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Cincinnati, Ohio (which is where Marshall is from) on Sunday.
The Bengals' X account posted two photos of Marshall at the game with the caption, "@GabbieMarshall was HYPE!!!"
If there's one thing that Caitlin Clark might love more than basketball, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. This is why Clark made a playful jab at Marshall — while also celebrating her appearance there — with an Instagram story post that featured a photo of Marshall at Sunday's game.
"spirit animal
"@gabbie.marshall
"Go Chiefs" Clark wrote in her story's caption.
While the Bengals weren't playing the Chiefs on Sunday, Clark still clearly couldn't help herself by adding that "Go Chiefs" in because the Chiefs and the Bengals have had an intense rivalry over the past few seasons.
The Bengals knocked the Chiefs out of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but then the Chiefs got revenge by eliminating Cincinnati in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
Then again, Clark's Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls. So she still has the upper hand on her former teammate.