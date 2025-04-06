Caitlin Clark Predicts Geno Auriemma's UConn Retirement Timeline
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma appears to be minutes away from capturing the 12th NCAA national championship of his legendary career, as his Huskies are pulling away from the South Carolina Gamecocks in their April 6 game.
Auriemma has coached at UConn for 40 seasons, and is now 71 years old. He has openly spoken about only having a few seasons left before deciding to retire, and it's currently anyone's guess about how much time the icon has left before he leaves his iconc program for good.
If and when UConn does capture the 2025 NCAA championship here soon, this would seem like as good a time as any for him to retire.
However, during her guest appearance on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show during the national championship broadcast, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark gave her own opinion on when she believed Auriemma would retire.
After asking Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi when they thought Auriemma would retire, Clark said, "It's a tough question... this is year 40. He got through Paige. I think he's got a soft spot for Azzi [Fudd], I really think he does. I think he coaches one more after this with Azzi and then maybe he heads out."
Clark thinking Auriemma will retire after next season because of Azzi Fudd is fascinating. Yet, only Auriemma knows when he's going to call it a career. And then there's a chance he doesn't even know when it's going to be.
Regardless, Clark and the rest of the women's basketball community will have to wait and see when his decision arrives.