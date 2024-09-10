Caitlin Clark Predicts Playing Ex-Teammate Kate Martin Will Be 'Weird'
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are facing the two-time defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.
Not only is this game significant because it's between two teams who are currently close in the WNBA standings, but it's also an opportunity for Clark to compete against Kate Martin, her best friend and former teammate at the University of Iowa.
Clark and Martin have made their mutual adoration for each other known multiple times in the past. And Clark did so once again when asked about playing Martin on Tuesday.
"It's definitely fun for us, it's fun for a lot of fans in the midwest that cheered us on when we were in college," Clark said when asked how much she looks forward to hosting Martin tomorrow, per Matthew Byrne.
“It’s cool getting to see one of your best friends live out her dream & then play against each other, but at the same time it’s definitely pretty weird for the two of us," Clark continued. "Like, we were teammates for four years, we got very used to that. And now going against each other... you love it, you joke about it. But at the same time, it takes some getting used to."
"But I'm just super proud of her, and she's one of the hardest workers, a great teammate, a great leader, one of the best teammates I've ever had. So it's fun getting to watch her have some success," Clark concluded of her former teammate.
Wednesday will mark the third time Clark and Martin face off in the WNBA, with another game between them slated for Friday. Martin's Aces squad has won the first two contests; which Clark will look to rectify tomorrow.