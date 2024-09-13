Caitlin Clark Proves She Can Hit Dingers Along With Logo Threes
The sports world is well aware of how lethal Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is on a basketball court; especially as it pertains to her draining three pointers.
And those who follow Clark know she's also a huge golf fan. A 2023 Golf Digest article even noted that the 22-year-old tried, "to play golf four times a week in the summer, often having to be chased off by darkness," back when she was playing at the University of Iowa.
Although the world now knows that golf isn't the only stick sport Clark has a knack for.
The Indiana Fever's X account posted a video of Clark in the batting cage of an Indianapolis Indians game, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball.
In the video, Clark picked up a wooden bat and declared that she was scared to swing the ball that was placed on a tee for her because "it was gonna ricochet off [the wall] and hit [an Indiana player in the cage with her]."
But Clark fought through her fear, stepped up to the tee, and delivered an impressively smooth swing; smacking the ball to the back of the batting cage.
“Dinger!” Clark said after the hit.
Clark and most of her other Fever teammates were at the Indians' September 10 game together and posed for a photo on the field before the game began.
It's unknown whether any other Fever player took hacks in the batting cage like their prized rookie. But if they did, we have a feeling they didn't square the ball up quite like Clark did.