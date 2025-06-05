Caitlin Clark Provides Encouraging Injury Update
On May 26, news broke that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark had suffered a left quad strain during her team's game against the New York Liberty two days prior. As a result of this, Clark would be sidelined for at least the next two weeks before being re-evaluated.
Unsurprisingly, the Fever have struggled in Clark's absence, posting a 1-2 record (including a loss against the otherwise winless Connecticut Sun) without her on the court, and they'll face the Chicago Sky without her on June 7. While the Fever's roster is talented, the attention, playmaking, and court vision Clark provides while running the Fever's offense are irreplaceable. And if that wasn't apparent before this injury, it certainly is now.
Since news of the injury was announced 10 days ago, there hadn't been any update on Clark's recovery and eventual return timeline. But this changed when Clark spoke with the media on June 5 and was asked about how injury is faring.
"I'll be re-evaluated this weekend, so I'll miss this weekend's game [against the Sky]. After that, it's day-by-day, and see how I feel, and just turn to the medical staff and what they think," Clark said, per the Fever's X account.
"But I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress, and I feel good, but I’m not going to rush my way back if it’s not worth it," Clark added. "But yeah, after this weekend I'll be re-evaluated and we'll have a better idea of when I'll return."
Clark also confirmed that returning for the team's June 10 game against the Atlanta Dream (which marks the first game after those initial two weeks would be up) is still on the table, but she could potentially miss that game as well.
It sounds like Clark is progressing well from this injury, as there's still a chance she'll return as soon as that initial 14-day timeline concludes.