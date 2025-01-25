Caitlin Clark Provides Honest Opinion on 'Emotional' Iowa Jersey Retirement
Back in December, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team announced that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's No. 22 Iowa jersey would be retired on February 2, 2025, when the Hawkeyes take on the USC Trojans at home.
While Iowa had announced that Clark's jersey would forever hang in the rafters just three days after her final college game, they waited until nearly the end of the year before announcing the (very sitting) date of 2/2 for the actual ceremony.
And this somewhat late announcement had no effect on ticket prices, as online ticketing marketplace TickPick made a December 19 X post that wrote, "Iowa is retiring Caitlin Clark’s jersey number on February 2nd.
"The cheapest ticket to the game is $711.
"This is currently the most expensive women’s basketball ticket on record."
That's a lot of money to pay for a college sports game. However, this moment will only occur once, which is why it will be an emotional evening in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
And even Clark admitted that she'll be in her feelings that day when speaking with CBS Sports' David Eickholt in a recent interview.
"I think it's probably hard to really feel all the emotions until I'm going to be inside Carver, and really see it, and experience it with my family," Clark said, per a January 25 X post from Eickholt.
"I'm not usually a very emotional person, but I feel like this will probably make me a little more emotional," Clark added of the jersey retirement. "And usually, when we've had certain things inside of Carver, I've been competing or playing shortly before like something like that... so it's hard to evoke emotion after you've just competed for 40 minutes.
"But now that I'm not actually playing, I feel like I'll be more emotional even though I'm not a super emotional person," Clark added. "I'm just very grateful and thankful... so it will be really special."
That February 2 game will certainly be special not only for Clark, but for all those who are attending and spectating on TV.