Caitlin Clark Raises Eyebrows at Awkward Hot Mic Moment During Fever Press Conference
Just about everybody has either witnessed or been the reason for an awkward moment during a Zoom or other virtual conference because they had forgotten to mute their microphone. While a mistake like this could have potentially disastrous consequences, most of the time it just makes for an awkward silence and laughs in hindsight.
Given that just about every WNBA press conference these days includes questions from reporters who are speaking virtually, these reporters have to be vigilant about what their microphones pick up. If not, something like what happened when a question was being posed to Caitlin Clark during a May 8 press conference can occur.
At one point in Thursday's post-practice Indiana Fever press conference, Clark was being asked a fashion-related question by Eliza Huber, a reporter from Who What Wear. When the press conference's moderator said for Eliza to speak, someone else present in the presser (presumably virtually) could be heard singing, "Elizaaa!" before Huber's question began.
This clearly caught the attention of Clark, who raised her eyebrows and turned to her teammate DeWanna Bonner to laugh while Huber asked her question.
X user @clrkszn posted a video of this hot mic moment with the caption, "media guy was caught singing with his mic unmuted and caitlin’s reaction is so 😭😭😭".
It's unclear whether this singing media person meant for their voice to be heard. What's for sure is that Clark found it amusing before pulling herself together to answer the question being asked.
We imagine Clark brought this up to Bonner after the press conference ended.