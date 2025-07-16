Caitlin Clark Restrained by Fever Coach for Snapping at WNBA Referee vs Sun

The Indiana Fever are facing the Connecticut Sun on July 15, in what marks the first time these two teams have played each other since their feisty June 17 affair that led to multiple technical fouls and ejections.

Tuesday's contest has been much more tame between both sides. And while the game remains closely contested in the third quarter, it has been yet another frustrating offensive performance from Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.

Through three quarters, Clark currently has 5 points on 2 of 8 shooting (including 0 of 4 from three-point range) while also adding 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 turnovers. This marks another road game where Clark can't seem to drain a shot from behind the three-point arc, as she still only has one made three-pointer during away games this season.

Clark's frustration seemed to boil over at one point in the third quarter, as she appeared to take exception to something a referee said to her during a pause in the action. This prompted Clark to start jawing intensely at the referee while he was walking away, which led to Fever assistant coach Briann January ultimately needing to restrain No. 22 before she picked up a technical foul.

X user @ShowCaseShabazz posted a video of this with the caption, "Caitlin Clark had to be held back from the ref LMAOOO".

Caitlin Clark had to be held back from the ref LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/UM5zScfmZ7 — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) July 16, 2025

A bit later on, the cameras caught Clark still arguing with the same referee about something, although she never picked up a technical.

Clearly the 23-year-old was not happy about whatever prompted that reaction from her in the third quarter.

Recommended Reading: