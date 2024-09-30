Caitlin Clark Revealed Secret Behind Signature Logo 3-Point Shot
Caitlin Clark proved she could impact the game in many ways during her rookie season.
The Indiana Fever star, who came into the league as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, set the WNBA assist record for a single season in only her first year.
But it was her signature deep three that initially made Clark a massive attraction for casual fans.
Caitlin brought that to the pros as well, and explained how she has been so successful with the shot in an interview with Jon Wertheim of 60 Minutes.
Wertheim asked Clark what goes into her decision making when attempting those crowd pleasing logo 3-point attempts. The Fever guard answered by revealing where her thought process starts.
"I feel like I'm always looking at the rim to start."
Clark explained this is because she is initially looking to reward her bigs running down the floor. But then added if no defender picks her up, launching a shot is the next step.
Caitlin then went into the mechanics of the shot, citing balance as the most important aspect. Before adding that the use of her legs is also integral to the distance hits, crediting her background as a soccer player for helping there.
Wertheim then inquired about the differences between the logo threes and regular shots from beyond the arc, to which Clark said, "I like it better", about her signature shot.
She emphasized that is because she prefers to shoot off the dribble and has become more comfortable creating for herself than in catch and shoot situations due to the defensive attention she receives.
Her preference is backed up by the numbers, as Clark shoots almost as well from 30-34 feet as she does on routine 3-point shots.
It will be a little while before fans see Clark launching bombs on the court again, however the anticipation for the next release off her fingertips has already started.