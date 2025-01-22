Caitlin Clark Reveals Heartwarming Motive Behind Birthday Charity Book Donation
Indiana Fever superstar and global basketball icon Caitlin Clark is turning 23 years old on January 22, 2025.
In addition to all the on-court success she had in 2024 with both the Iowa Hawkeyes in college and the Fever in her first WNBA season, Clark also blossomed as a businesswoman over the past year. This is shown by the massive contract she signed with Nike along with all the other brand endorsements she has done.
Another reason why Clark is so beloved is because she's always eager to give back to her community — and that's exactly what she has done on her birthday.
Iowa sports host Keith Murphy made an X post on Wednesday that wrote, "On Caitlin Clark's birthday, 1-22, the Caitlin Clark Foundation announces a partnership with Scholastic's national literacy program to donate 22,000 books to under-resourced schools, focusing on Iowa and Indiana.
"The Caitlin Clark Foundation expects to distribute the books to elementary and middle schools, children's hospitals, and other non-profit organizations."
The post features a screenshot of a memo regarding this donation that's included on the Caitlin Clark Foundation website. In the memo, Clark is quoted saying, "Reading and education have always been hugely important in my life. I remember picking out the books from the Scholastic flyer and how empowering that was for me as a child, and how motivated I was to read. I want to help kids have the same experience, to develop their reading skills and open their imaginations to dream big.
"I am thrilled that my foundation will support reading as Literacy Champions by collaborating with Scholastic and the United States of Readers," she added.
Major props to Clark for using her platform to give back, which is something she has often done (and will surely continue to do) throughout her basketball career.