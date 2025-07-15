Caitlin Clark Reveals Motivation Behind Joining WNBA CBA Meetings

While it may not be capturing a ton of mainstream attention from the sports community, the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the WNBA and the league's players association is a massive story that will have huge ramifications on not only the WNBA's future, but perhaps for all women's sports.

The most pressing issue about the current CBA (which expires after this season) is the salaries players receive, and addressing this is one of their top priorities in negotiations. The biggest reason why WNBA players believe they deserve more pay is that the league as a whole is generating much more revenue than it did just a few years ago, which also means players should get a bigger piece of the pie.

And much of this new revenue is owed to generational superstar Caitlin Clark. Therefore, it's only fitting that her voice is heard during these CBA negotiations. And Clark's presence will indeed be felt during the next round of meetings, which she revealed when speaking to the media before the Fever's July 15 game.

"Obviously, the meetings that are going to happen in Indianapolis are gonna be really important. And although I'm not our team rep or on the committee, I'm still trying to understand and engage as much as possible," Clark said, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"Obviously, this is my second year in the league, but also this is also a very important time for our league, and where it's going to continue to grow. So I'm certainly looking forward to those meetings, and being in them. And I think everybody in our league is, to help these CBA talks to continue to move forward. So should be very important for us on Thursday," she added before confirming that she'd be attending the meetings.

It will be fascinating to see what might come from Clark's inclusion in the meetings.

Recommended Reading: