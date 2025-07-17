Caitlin Clark Reveals Role She's Looking Forward to Amid WNBA All-Star Injury Absence

On July 17, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark announced that she will not be participating in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game or the three-point contest, which is the byproduct of her injuring her groin during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet," her announcement read, which was conveyed in an X post the Fever's account on Thursday.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-point contest of the All Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win.

"Can't wait to see you all out there!" Clark's announcement concluded.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

While fans obviously want to see Clark on the court, a silver lining that Fever fans have tried to focus on during the other games she has missed this season is her antics on the sideline.

Clark loves to act almost as if she's a coach of her team when she can't play, which is shown by how she interacts with referees and sits among Stephanie White and the other Indiana coaches.

Clark's comment of "I'm looking forward to helping [Liberty head coach] Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win" suggests that she'll be assuming that same sort of sideline coaching role this weekend, and appears excited to do so.

