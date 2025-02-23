Caitlin Clark Reveals Unexpected Off-Court Hobby in Nike Interview
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark does things on a basketball court that 99.9% of the world could never even hope to come close to replicating.
Of course, this is due to not just Clark's extraordinary talent but also the thousands of hours she has dedicated to honing and mastering her craft in the gym throughout her life; the vast majority of which has occurred with no cameras rolling and few people there to see.
However, an athlete can only work so hard for so long. Everyone needs to take a break to recharge both physically and mentally at some point in the day. This means that athletes also have to have off-court hobbies.
And during an interview with Nike that was posted on their basketball Instagram page on February 23, Clark had an interesting response when asked "What's something you're into that people wouldn't expect?"
"Fortnite," Clark responded. For those who don't know, Fortnite is a battle royale game with a whimsical, cartoonish aesthetic in which up to 100 players fight (usually with guns) to be the last person standing in a setting that's gradually decreasing in size.
"I used to play video games a good amount in college with my friends, especially over Christmas Break when you just have basketball and you're the only people on campus," Clark continued. "We'd go to practice, we'd go eat, and then we just game all day.
"But that's kind of stopped ever since I moved out of Iowa City and moved into Indianapolis. I haven't been playing the game as much, but I'm getting back on the grind."
It's fun to think about how many of Caitlin Clark's fans might have faced off against her on Fortnite over the years without even realizing it.