Caitlin Clark Reveals What's Most Misunderstood About Her by WNBA Fans

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has had a lot of time to get used to cameras and microphones constantly being on her, as this became her unavoidable reality ever since she ascended into global superstardom during her time playing in college with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

With this added exposure comes a natural guardedness when in public, as Clark always has to try and say the right thing because of what saying the wrong thing might mean in terms of impacting her off-court business endeavors, or how fans of the sport view her.

As a result of this, Clark's true personality likely isn't the same as the person who fans usually get to see. And Clark touched on this during her appearance on the A Touch More podcast, which was released on July 21.

When asked about what's most "misunderstood" thing about her on and off the court, Clark said, “I feel like a lot of people don’t realize how goofy I actually am. And I think a lot of my teammates would say that, like... people don’t realize I’m just comedic relief in the locker room.

"Once I step on the court, I’m super fiery and want to kill. But every moment other than that, it’s not serious. I just have fun, I have a good time. And I think that's hard for people to understand, and it should be,” she added.

Caitlin on what's most misunderstood about her



Luckily, Clark has continued to feel more at ease on camera, which has allowed this goofier side to become more apparent for her fans. And this will continue to be the case as her career progresses.

