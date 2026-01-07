Caitlin Clark Roasts Kate Martin’s Viral Dance With Just 2 Words
While Caitlin Clark has cultivated great friendships with several of her Indiana Fever teammates over the past two seasons, it's safe to assume that she still considers Kate Martin her best friend.
These two were inseparable during their respective college careers with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, as the duo led their team to two consecutive trips to the national championship. While they went to different teams in the 2024 WNBA Draft (Clark to the Fever at No. 1 overall and Martin to the Las Vegas Aces at No. 18 overall), they have clearly kept their friendship going.
While many believed that Martin would have a tough time making a WNBA roster, she exceeded the odds and earned her keep on the Aces in 2024. She was then selected by the Golden State Valkyries in their WNBA Expansion Draft in December of 2024 and went on to play an important role for that team in their first season.
Martin has also been competing in Unrivaled for the last two seasons. She played for Laces BC during the 3x3 league's inaugural season and is now playing for Breeze BC, alongside Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Rickea Jackson, Aari McDonald, and Dominique Malonga.
Caitlin Clark playfully roasts Kate Martin after dance clip surfaces
While Martin's stardom is largely owed to her proximity to Clark, she also does a good job showcasing her personality on social media, which endears her to women's basketball fans.
A great example of this was when Martin did a dancing video with the Los Angeles Sparks and Rose BC forward Azura Stevens, which was posted on Stevens' TikTok account on January 4. The video was captioned, "first try type beatttttt 😝😝@Kate Martin🌴💜🌹".
"Brother no @KateMartin," Clark commented, which already has the most likes on the video.
"chillllll she ate," Stevens responded to Clark's comment.
Clark and Martin have been giving each other a hard time for years now, so this was nothing out of the ordinary for the two Hawkeye alumnae.
Perhaps Clark will head down to Miami to watch Martin compete in Unrivaled this winter. She has plenty of Fever teammates (four, to be exact) also playing in the league, and there remains a hope that she'll eventually play in the league herself.
Ultimately, that won't be happening this winter, but Clark could take her talents to Unrivaled in the future — especially because it might mean she can team up with Martin again.
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung