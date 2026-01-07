Caitlin Clark Roasts Kate Martin’s Viral Dance With Just 2 Words

While Caitlin Clark has cultivated great friendships with several of her Indiana Fever teammates over the past two seasons, it's safe to assume that she still considers Kate Martin her best friend.

These two were inseparable during their respective college careers with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, as the duo led their team to two consecutive trips to the national championship. While they went to different teams in the 2024 WNBA Draft (Clark to the Fever at No. 1 overall and Martin to the Las Vegas Aces at No. 18 overall), they have clearly kept their friendship going.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) take questions at Rocket Mortgage Arena, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

While many believed that Martin would have a tough time making a WNBA roster, she exceeded the odds and earned her keep on the Aces in 2024. She was then selected by the Golden State Valkyries in their WNBA Expansion Draft in December of 2024 and went on to play an important role for that team in their first season.

Martin has also been competing in Unrivaled for the last two seasons. She played for Laces BC during the 3x3 league's inaugural season and is now playing for Breeze BC, alongside Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Rickea Jackson, Aari McDonald, and Dominique Malonga.

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) runs with a bloody nose behind Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark playfully roasts Kate Martin after dance clip surfaces

While Martin's stardom is largely owed to her proximity to Clark, she also does a good job showcasing her personality on social media, which endears her to women's basketball fans.

A great example of this was when Martin did a dancing video with the Los Angeles Sparks and Rose BC forward Azura Stevens, which was posted on Stevens' TikTok account on January 4. The video was captioned, "first try type beatttttt 😝😝@Kate Martin🌴💜🌹".

"Brother no @KateMartin," Clark commented, which already has the most likes on the video.

"chillllll she ate," Stevens responded to Clark's comment.

I am crying, Caitlin Clark stay’s trolling Kate Money Martin 😭#FromAnywhere pic.twitter.com/ylyzDbyGOY — 🦜 (@birdology_) January 6, 2026

Clark and Martin have been giving each other a hard time for years now, so this was nothing out of the ordinary for the two Hawkeye alumnae.

Perhaps Clark will head down to Miami to watch Martin compete in Unrivaled this winter. She has plenty of Fever teammates (four, to be exact) also playing in the league, and there remains a hope that she'll eventually play in the league herself.

Ultimately, that won't be happening this winter, but Clark could take her talents to Unrivaled in the future — especially because it might mean she can team up with Martin again.

