Caitlin Clark's 1-Word Reaction to Aliyah Boston Beach Bikini Post Speaks Volumes

With the 2025 WNBA season now in the rearview mirror, the world's best women's basketball players have some time to reflect on their respective campaigns and take time away from the basketball court (at least when it comes to competing).

However, many of these WNBA stars won't be away from competing for that long, given that the new Unrivaled season starts on January 4. With that being about two months away, the women's basketball players participating in the Miami, Florida-based league need to take their vacations now so that they can get reacclimated to playing in December before Unrivaled begins.

One player who has a lot of positives to think about from the 2025 season is Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston. Not only did Boston (who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year after a great college career on the South Carolina Gamecocks) earn her third trip to the WNBA All-Star Game, but she also scored a career-high 15 points per game during the regular season.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts after a call Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's more, Boston was a key component to Indiana making it all the way to the WNBA Semifinals, despite having many of their best players (including superstar Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham) sidelined because of injuries.

Aliyah Boston Stuns in Beach Bikini Social Media Post

Boston seems to be soaking up this WNBA offseason on vacation. This is evident in an October 31 Instagram post, in which she was pictured on a beach wearing an orange bikini. The post is captioned, "a sweet glimpse🧡".

Boston is getting a lot of love from her Fever teammates about the post, as several have commented. Caitlin Clark wrote, "Slayyyyinnnnn," which captures the sentiment that just about everybody commenting has about the photos.

Sophie Cunningham also commented and wrote, "AB😮‍💨❤️‍🔥😍". Lexie Hull added, "Oooooowwwwweeeeeeeee," and Fever guard Aerial Powers wrote, "Causing problems! Wheewww😍🔥".

A video of Boston walking along the beach from that same post has gone viral on X, with the account @AthleteVanity posting it with the caption, "Off-season Aliyah Boston ☀️👙," and amassing over 309,000 views in just over a day.

Boston is among the WNBA players who are suiting up for Unrivaled's second season. Perhaps she'll be able to find some time to spend on Miami's beaches this winter while the league is underway, given that she won't have access to beaches once she heads back to Indianapolis for the 2026 season.

