Caitlin Clark's 2-Word Message on Fever's Measure of Success Says It All
The Indiana Fever are just a few days away from playing against another team for the first time since September 25, 20224, when they were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.
This is because they face the Washington Mystics in a WNBA preseason game on May 3. The Fever will then have a quick turnaround by facing the Brazilian National Team on Sunday, May 4, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where star guard Caitlin Clark played her college basketball with the University of Iowa.
After hiring former Sun head coach Stephanie White to lead their team and adding several major impact players to their roster (such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham), there's little doubt that the Fever are capable of making a deep playoff run this season.
However, merely a deep playoff run isn't the goal for this squad — and Caitlin Clark made that extremely clear when speaking with the media on April 30.
At one point, Clark was asked, "Have you guys been explicit so far about wanting to win a championship this year?”
"Yeah. I mean, absolutely," Clark responded, per an X post from @clrkszn.
“What does success look like?” the reporter then asked.
"A championship," Clark answered in a matter-of-fact tone with a head nod.
Seeing Clark's certainty when saying "A championship" when assessing what success means to her team this season is probably giving Fever fans goosebumps.
What's for sure is that if Clark can perform at the MVP-caliber level that's expected of her, this franchise has a great chance of securing its first WNBA title since 2012.