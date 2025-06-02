Caitlin Clark's 3-Word Take on New Fever Teammate After Odd In-Game Moment Resurfaces
On June 2, the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed guard Aari McDonald to an emergency hardship exception contract, which comes in the wake of them suffering three injuries (to guards Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham) over the past week.
McDonald was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft and then spent three seasons with the Atlanta Dream (who drafted her) before going to the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2024 campaign, where she averaged 8.7 points and 21.8 minutes per game.
She started the 2025 training camp with the Sparks but was then cut a few days before the season began. And considering McDonald's contributions at the WNBA level, many fans were confused about this decision by Los Angeles' front office.
McDonald is known for her defense. And this commitment manifested in a hilarious way during a 2024 game against the Fever.
McDonald was shooting a pair of free throws during the game. After the first free throw, she left the line to go face guard Caitlin Clark, who (like everybody else in the arena) was waiting for her to shoot her second free throw.
Clearly, McDonald was keen to execute her defensive assignment on Clark, and once her overzealousness became clear, it prompted laughs from players and fans.
This mid-game moment has since resurfaced on social media in the wake of Clark's signing.
Clark was asked about this exchange after that game ended and offered a telling response.
"I think she was just trying to pick me up, I don't think she had realized that she got another free throw, because it was the technical free throw," Clark said.
"Kind person, honestly," Clark then added of McDonald.
It's cool to hear Clark calling McDonald a "kind person" last year, now that they're teammates at Indiana. Time will tell whether they get to be on the court together at any point, given that Clark is still working her way back from a left quad strain.