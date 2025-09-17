Caitlin Clark's 4-Word Stance Sums Up Fever Feeling After Playoff Win vs Dream

The Indiana Fever needed to have one of their best performances of the 2025 WNBA season if they wanted to keep their season alive against the Atlanta Dream on September 16.

Indiana found themselves in a hole after losing Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series against Atlanta on September 14. Therefore, this showdown at their own Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena was win or go home — and the Fever produced a dominant 77-60 victory, which means that the third and final game of this series will occur in Atlanta on September 18.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a team effort for the Fever on Tuesday, and that doesn't just mean with the players on the court. The home crowd was lively throughout the entire game, and the half-dozen injured members of Indiana's bench also brought a lot of positive energy into the fray (at least those who are permitted to get up out of their bench seats).

The most notable of these was superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who was passionately cheering on her team throughout the game. And her emphatic reaction to when Lexie Hull drained a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter perfectly conveyed this excitement.

the bench was ROCKIN' tonight 💥 pic.twitter.com/g6t0fjsE9J — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 17, 2025

Caitlin Clark Conveys Confidence After Fever Playoff Win Against Dream

The Fever's X account posted a video of the players heading back to their locker room in the moments after Tuesday's massive win. While several players shared messages, the one that Clark had seems to speak volumes.

"See you in Atlanta," Clark said.

"Game 3 baby, Game 3!”



walk off the court with us after our 17-point victory over Atlanta 👏 pic.twitter.com/3bIvCffUdk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 17, 2025

While this message was simple enough, it conveys the confidence and enthusiasm that this team has right now heading into Game 3. Clark spoke as if there was no question in her mind that Indiana is going to bring that same energy on Thursday.

In fact, most of the messages Fever players sent in the video were more about what lies ahead rather than what just occurred.

"Game three, baby. Game three!" Lexie Hull said first while running into the locker room. Right after Clark's message, Brianna Turner said, "Not done yet."

Right after Turner came Odyssey Sims, who added, "One more".

And this was the same message Stephanie White sent to her squad in the locker room for praising them for their defensive "masterclass", which was shown in another X post from the Fever's account.

"I'm proud of you. We ain't finished."



step into the locker room after our Game 2 win against the Dream. pic.twitter.com/NO2cVEAERp — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 17, 2025

Time will tell whether this good energy and enthusiasm translates to success on the road for the Fever, or whether the Dream will be able to bounce back with a vengeance.

