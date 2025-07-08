Caitlin Clark's 'A Few More Years' Comment About Indiana Fever Future Turns Heads

There's nothing to suggest that Caitlin Clark has been anything but content during her time spent with the Indiana Fever WNBA franchise to this point. Clark seemed stoked to get drafted by the Fever during the 2024 season, and given how beloved she has become by the franchise and its fan base, not to mention the commitment to winning and world-class facilities the organization has made, there's no reason to think she'd want to play elsewhere.

This is why a comment she made when speaking in a July 7 Q&A after a Fever practice is turning the heads of some fans.

When asked how she has made Indiana home, Clark said, "Oh gosh. I mean, I'm from the Midwest, so this is one of the top places I wanted to come out of college. And I feel like the adjustment has been pretty easy. Our fans have been amazing, and I have amazing teammates," per an X post from @Krysta____.

"I certainly love it here, and hopefully I can play here for a few more years," Clark concluded.

The fan taking the video could be heard saying, "A lot more!" a few moments after Clark finished speaking. The X post has amassed over 110,000 views in about five hours, with many fans taking notice of Clark's phrasing at the end of her answer.

Caitlin Clark on what the huge Nike Ad in Indy means to her, & the release of her PE’s pic.twitter.com/Q3mzsROiMV — Krysta (@Krysta____) July 7, 2025

However, it's most likely that Clark didn't mean anything by this response, and she wasn't speaking literally. And this is shown by Clark saying, “Ty[rese Haliburton] and I would both tell you this is where we both hope to stay the rest of our careers," in a June 13 ESPN article.

In other words, there's no reason for Fever fans to rush to conclusions that they might only have No. 22 for "a few more years".

