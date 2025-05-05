Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Boosts Nike Shade About Silence During Fever Iowa Outing

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery didn't seem stoked about Nike staying silent regarding Clark's return to the court.

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark enters Carver-Hawkeye Arena before the game against the USC Trojans. The Hawkeyes will be retiring the jersey of Clark after the game. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever dominated the Brazilian National Team during their WNBA preseason showdown at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Of course, the reason Indiana came to Iowa in the first place was so that star guard Caitlin Clark could have a homecoming in front of Hawkeyes fans. And Clark delivered, scoring 16 points in just 19 minutes played. She also hit one three-pointer that was from nearly half court, which has gone insanely viral.

However, one place that hasn't posted about this iconic shot (or anything else regarding Clark's 2025 WNBA preseason debut) is Nike, whom she has an eight-figure endorsement deal with.

Fans took notice of Nike's silence on Sunday, especially because the company's main X account posted about Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson on Saturday. The lack of attention from Nike is frustrating many of Clark's passionate fan base.

It also seemingly irked her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. He conveyed this by reposting an X post on Sunday that read, ".@Nike yall don’t got internet or what? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂".

Apparently McCaffery wasn't overly excited about seeing Nike's no-sell of Clark's return to the court and iconic shot. Then again, perhaps the global apparel conglomerate is cooking something else more exciting.

Or maybe the main person running their account simply wanted to take this Sunday off. Regardless of the reasoning, Nike would be wise to get something about Clark out into the social media world in the coming weeks, if only to appease Clark's feverish fan base.

