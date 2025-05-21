Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Roasts WNBA Referees During Fever vs Dream Game
The Indiana Fever are facing off against the Atlanta Dream on May 20 at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.
Atlanta currently holds a 44-42 lead over Indiana through two quarters. While both teams have shown flashes of brilliance during the game, the contest itself has felt rather choppy. However, this isn't necessarily an indictment on either of the two teams and is more about how the game's referees have performed to this point.
Through these two quarters, there have been three calls on the floor challenged by the team's two head coaches, which have initiated replay reviews. All three initial calls were overturned upon replay. What's more, players from both sides have been complaining about fouls not getting called.
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery took to social media on Tuesday evening to convey his frustration, writing, "Good to see the W refs in mid season form".
While McCaffery (and both teams) have a right to be upset thus far, the referees haven't kept Caitlin Clark from cooking. She currently has 16 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, and looks like the best player on the court by far.
Hopefully, the referees can get it together during the game's second half. Although they do deserve some props for ultimately getting the challenged calls correct, even if they did require replay reviews.
The bottom line is that this Fever vs. Dream game seems poised to come down to the wire. All fans can do now is wish that the referees don't become more of a story than they already are as the game progresses.