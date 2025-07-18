Caitlin Clark's Brother Doubles Down on WNBA Referee Diss at All-Star Live Stream

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury in the final minute of her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, which happened while she was making a pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

As a result of this injury, Clark announced on July 17 that she won't be participating in the WNBA All-Star three-point competition on July 18 or the WNBA All-Star Game one day later, despite her being one of the All-Star team captains and the entire weekend's festivities occurring on her home court.

In the immediate aftermath of Clark's injury, her younger brother Colin went viral by making an X post that read, "Make no mistake, this is on the reffing." Colin Clark ended up deleting his original post a short while after, but screenshots of what he said has been reposted on the platform.

Caitlin Clark’s brother Colin alludes to reffing playing a role in her injury pic.twitter.com/JYBa9gQiWU — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 16, 2025

Despite Colin seemingly not wanting to have that sentiment on his social media page, that didn't keep him from doubling down during his cameo on Lynx stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams' July 17 "Studbudz" live stream on Twitch, which occurred during an All-Star game reception.

Clark, flanked by his sister Caitlin, didn't know what to say when being put on the live stream at first. He then said, "Fix the refereeing in WNBA, it's bad though."

When Hiedeman seemed to ask him what he said, he responded with, "Calling out the WNBA referees."

Caitlin putColin on the stream and he called out the bad officiating hahaha pic.twitter.com/gbyTQ2GJml — Room (@District22FC) July 18, 2025

Colin's sentiment is already getting a lot of attention on social media, with fans noting that he's clearly still upset about what happened to his sister, regardless of her injury not directly having anything to do with the July 15 game's referees.

Recommended Reading: