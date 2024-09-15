Caitlin Clark's Career High Led to Statistical Shot at Sheryl Swoopes
Caitlin Clark has let her game do the talking in her WNBA rookie season.
Clark has been the subject of much conversation, but she has avoided adding to any controversy with how she has answered questions. Caitlin has complimented her peers, the players that have come before, and been diplomatic at nearly every turn when facing the media.
This goes for the strange subplot that is the saga surrounding comments made about Clark by WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes as well.
Swoopes has been consistently and notably lacking when it comes to covering Clark fairly, yet Caitlin has not uttered a word the other way.
However, fans of Clark and the Indiana Fever did not show such restraint.
After Caitlin set a new career high with 35 points in a win over the Dallas Wings, it was pointed out that the scoring number was also higher than the career best performance from Swoopes.
A Reddit post featuring the headline "Caitlin Clark records a 35 point game in her rookie year. Passing Sheryl Swoopes' career high of 34" almost instantly went viral before being removed by moderators of the WNBA subreddit due to its messy nature.
But there was was no turning back from the statistical fact, as fans online had tons of fun with the nugget.
Popular X accounts @TalkingWNBA and @CClarkReport both shared a screenshot of the original post, writing captions of "They said it not me" and "Fun fact of the day:" respectively.
It's of course more a compliment to Clark than an actual diss to Swoopes that Caitlin was able to register a larger career high as a rookie. Though it's understandable why CC's supporters would want to throw a little shade Sheryl's way in the midst of the celebration.
Clark will certainly not stoke the fires around the statistical shot, as Swoopes simply joined a long list of players Caitlin has or will pass in some form or fashion during her professional career.