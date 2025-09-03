Caitlin Clark's Close Call Confrontation With Fever vs Mercury Cameraman Turns Heads

Even when she isn't able to compete on the court because of an injury, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will still have a lot of eyes on her whenever she enters a WNBA stadium.

This was made extremely clear on the first leg of the Fever's recent three-game road trip, which began with a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 29. When Clark came onto the court before the game commenced, the crowd pop in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena made it seem like someone had drained a game-winning buzzer beater.

And this also made clear whenever a fan video of Clark doing something on the bench during Fever games is posted on social media and goes viral. Most of the time, this is owed to a lighthearted interaction between No. 22 and one of her Fever teammates, or perhaps her expressing frustration with one of the game's referees.

However, Clark has two more tense interactions during Indiana's September 2 game against the Phoenix Mercury that are getting attention.

One came when Clark and former Fever player DeWanna Bonner had an exchange during a timeout break that ended with Clark waving Bonner back to her new team's bench.

A fan who was sitting courtside was taking a video of Clark when this happened, and caught audio of her saying, "It's not a f****** foul!" to Bonner before adding, "It's not a foul!" several times more.

Caitlin Clark Has Close Call With Cameraman That Leads to Frustration

This moment with Bonner wasn't the only instance Clark was irked during Tuesday's game. TikTok user @redmegs posted a video of Clark standing around the Fever's huddle during a timeout when a cameraman almost whacked her in the face with his camera.

Clark seemed shocked by how close she was to getting hit. And she went straight over to the cameraman, seemingly to let him know how close he came to hitting her in the face. The cameraman looked confused at first before offering what looked to be an apology.

Clark then walked away before turning back to look at the cameraman with an annoyed stare twice before the video ended.

Tuesday was clearly a frustrating evening for Clark. Not only did her team lose and drop to No. 8 in the WNBA standings, but she almost got whacked by a gigantic camera out of nowhere.

Then again, given the many absurd injuries Indiana has dealt with this year, Clark getting hit with a camera wouldn't seem all that out of the ordinary.

