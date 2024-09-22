Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark's Confidence Hasn't Waned Despite Fever Playoff Struggles

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark spoke out about her team's confidence after a poor showing against the Sun on Sunday.

Grant Young

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game against Indiana Fever during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game against Indiana Fever during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

In their first WNBA playoff game since 2016, the Indiana Fever suffered a 93-69 defeat to the Connecticut Sun.

While the Fever remained within striking range of the Sun throughout the first half of Sunday's game, Connecticut began pulling away in the third quarter and never really looked back.

It was a particularly frustrating game for Caitlin Clark, as the rookie struggled to find her usually consistent shooting stroke. She finished the game with 11 points on 4-17 from the field (including 2-13 from three-point range) and had a +/- of -20 during the game.

This loss means that the Fever are on the brink of elimination, and will need to defeat the Sun in two straight games if they want to advance to the next round of the WNBA playoffs.

Despite these dire straits, Clark expressed confidence in her club during the Fever's postgame press conference.

"We had our chances," Clark said of the loss. "Like I said, we didn’t play well. We didn’t play to the level that we’re capable of playing. We didn't shoot the ball like we're capable of.

"But even that to the side, we're capable of winning this game without making shots. Our defense could have been a little bit better... but like I said, we can win. It’s not anything about the building, it’s not about the gym, it’s not about the hoop," Clark continued.

"I have all the confidence in the world in this team, and everybody in our locker room does. And I know we'll be a lot better on Wednesday.”

Knowing Clark, she'll likely produce an excellent shooting display on Wednesday. And Indiana might need her to if they have any hope of defeating the Sun.

Published
Grant Young

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News