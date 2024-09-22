Caitlin Clark's Confidence Hasn't Waned Despite Fever Playoff Struggles
In their first WNBA playoff game since 2016, the Indiana Fever suffered a 93-69 defeat to the Connecticut Sun.
While the Fever remained within striking range of the Sun throughout the first half of Sunday's game, Connecticut began pulling away in the third quarter and never really looked back.
It was a particularly frustrating game for Caitlin Clark, as the rookie struggled to find her usually consistent shooting stroke. She finished the game with 11 points on 4-17 from the field (including 2-13 from three-point range) and had a +/- of -20 during the game.
This loss means that the Fever are on the brink of elimination, and will need to defeat the Sun in two straight games if they want to advance to the next round of the WNBA playoffs.
Despite these dire straits, Clark expressed confidence in her club during the Fever's postgame press conference.
"We had our chances," Clark said of the loss. "Like I said, we didn’t play well. We didn’t play to the level that we’re capable of playing. We didn't shoot the ball like we're capable of.
"But even that to the side, we're capable of winning this game without making shots. Our defense could have been a little bit better... but like I said, we can win. It’s not anything about the building, it’s not about the gym, it’s not about the hoop," Clark continued.
"I have all the confidence in the world in this team, and everybody in our locker room does. And I know we'll be a lot better on Wednesday.”
Knowing Clark, she'll likely produce an excellent shooting display on Wednesday. And Indiana might need her to if they have any hope of defeating the Sun.