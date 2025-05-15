Caitlin Clark's Cooking and Baking Flex Gets Checked by Indiana Fever Teammates
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is inarguably a generational talent on the basketball court. However, with all the time that she spends hooping, this surely takes away from the other aspects of her life.
Clark surely has other hobbies aside from basketball. And during a May 15 YouTube video from Sports Illustrated that featured Clark, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner, and Kelsey Mitchell, Clark discussed her recent escapades into one of these hobbies — which led to her getting checked by these teammates.
When Clark asked her teammates what they thought she'd be doing if she weren't playing basketball, they all offered various answers. Clark made it clear the answers (broadcaster, lawyer, and doctor) were all wrong before adding, "So the answer I was looking for was a chef."
"What did you cook?" Bonner asked.
"And what seasonings did you use?" Boston added.
Clark said, "So I'm actually a very good cook, thank you. I made fudgy brownies this weekend."
"What about a meal?" Mitchell said.
"I have a great spicy vodka sauce recipe. Yeah, and I'm making broccoli beef tonight," Clark responded.
The entire time she was speaking, her teammates were squirming in their chairs and laughing about what she was saying. When Clark brought up the "elite" recent double-chocolate cookies she had made, Boston said, "That's baking!"
"Yeah, I do both. Cooking and baking," said Clark.
It sounds like Clark's Fever teammates aren't so certain that she's as good a baker and a cook as she seems to believe. Regardless, it's for the best that Clark chose basketball instead of becoming a chef.