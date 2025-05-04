Caitlin Clark's Dad Roasts WNBA Referees During ESPN Interview at Fever Iowa Game
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark isn't fond of referees. Tune in to just about any Fever game, and Clark can typically be seen showing frustration towards a referee at some point. Whether it be over a botched call, a missed call, or something else, it's common to see the 23-year-old not seeing eye to eye with how the game is officiated.
And it became apparent during the Fever's WNBA preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on Sunday (which is taking place at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena) that this disdain for referees runs in the family.
At one point in the contest, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe interviewed Clark's father, Brent. And when asked about what he learned about the WNBA during Clark's rookie season, Brent said, "Well, I think there's a lot of room for improvement there, I think particularly in the officiating. I've kind of noticed a little bit of a difference [on Sunday], it looks like they're really officiating the game like it should be officiated.
"If you make the game more fluid, people are going to like the product even more than it is right now," he added.
It's pretty funny that Caitlin's dad immediately resorted to critiquing the referees. There's little doubt that Clark and her father have had rants with each other about officiating in the past.
But the fact that he seems to think it has gotten better this season (or at least during the Fever's two preseason games) perhaps bodes well for how referees will fare this year. Then again, it's hard to imagine the Clark family will ever be completely content with the officiating.