Caitlin Clark's Empty Three-Point Outing in Fever Win Ends Historic WNBA Streak

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark went completely cold from three-point range during the Fever's May 22 win.

Grant Young

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in action against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever got revenge on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, securing an 81-76 win on the road just two days after the Dream beat them 91-90 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

While the bottom line is that Indiana got the win, it certainly wasn't their prettiest performance, especially when compared with the game they had against the Chicago Sky on May 22. The Fever shot 7 of 23 from three-point range and went 8 of 15 on free throws on Thursday.

Perhaps most surprising of all is the rough shooting night for Fever star guard Caitlin Clark. She scored 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field, including going 0 for 5 from three-point range.

And according to an X post from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, this shooting drought ended a historic streak for the second-year standout.

"Caitlin Clark finished 0-5 on 3s tonight, her 1st career WNBA game without a made trey

"She'd made a 3 in 42-straight games, the longest streak to begin a career in WNBA/NBA history

"It's the 1st time since 1/13/22 (as a sophomore at Iowa) that she didn't make a 3 @ESPNStatsInfo," Philippou wrote in the post.

It was strange seeing Clark struggle so mightily from distance, as she has become one of the world's biggest sports icons due to her penchant for draining absurdly deep shots.

Then again, every great shooter goes cold every once in a while. And Clark surely won't be feeling too badly about this performance, given her team still emerged with the win.

Fans can expect Clark to start another three-point streak against the New York Liberty on May 24.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

