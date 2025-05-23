Caitlin Clark's Empty Three-Point Outing in Fever Win Ends Historic WNBA Streak
The Indiana Fever got revenge on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, securing an 81-76 win on the road just two days after the Dream beat them 91-90 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.
While the bottom line is that Indiana got the win, it certainly wasn't their prettiest performance, especially when compared with the game they had against the Chicago Sky on May 22. The Fever shot 7 of 23 from three-point range and went 8 of 15 on free throws on Thursday.
Perhaps most surprising of all is the rough shooting night for Fever star guard Caitlin Clark. She scored 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field, including going 0 for 5 from three-point range.
And according to an X post from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, this shooting drought ended a historic streak for the second-year standout.
"Caitlin Clark finished 0-5 on 3s tonight, her 1st career WNBA game without a made trey
"She'd made a 3 in 42-straight games, the longest streak to begin a career in WNBA/NBA history
"It's the 1st time since 1/13/22 (as a sophomore at Iowa) that she didn't make a 3 @ESPNStatsInfo," Philippou wrote in the post.
It was strange seeing Clark struggle so mightily from distance, as she has become one of the world's biggest sports icons due to her penchant for draining absurdly deep shots.
Then again, every great shooter goes cold every once in a while. And Clark surely won't be feeling too badly about this performance, given her team still emerged with the win.
Fans can expect Clark to start another three-point streak against the New York Liberty on May 24.