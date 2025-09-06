Caitlin Clark's Ex-Teammates Get Clear About Her Lack of High School Passing

While Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark became the most popular women's basketball player in the world because of her extraordinary range when shooting three pointers, those who have spent a lot of time watching Clark are typically more impressed with her talent as a passer.

Clark is a generational talent when it comes to court vision and anticipation, as she can see passes to her teammates before anybody else on the court can (even those teammates). This elite passing is proven by Clark leading the WNBA in assists per game during her 2024 rookie campaign, while also being second in the league in 2025, despite only playing in 13 games.

While one would assume that Clark has always had this knack for passing, that doesn't necessarily mean she has always used it. And it seems that she didn't use it much during her high school days.

Dowling Catholic's Caitlin Clark looks to pass the ball during practice Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. | Rodney White/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dave Portnoy Asks Caitlin Clark's Ex-Teammates About Her High School Passing

Clark's alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes, are playing their interstate rival Iowa State Cyclones, in college football on September 6. The game is taking place in Ames, Iowa, which is about 40 minutes away from Des Moines, which is where Caitlin Clark was born, raised, and attended high school at Dowling Catholic.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (who is a massive Clark fan) is in Ames for Saturday's showdown between the two Iowa college football teams. And at one point, he met some of Clark's former high school basketball teammates, which made for a memorable interaction.

Portnoy made an X post showing him speaking to Clark's (supposed) former teammates. At one point during their conversation, Portnoy asked them whether Clark passed the ball back in high school.

One of the girls paused for a moment before grimacing, suggesting that Clark didn't pass the ball much back then. Portnoy posted the video on X with the caption, "Met some of @CaitlinClark22 High School teammates and asked them if she passed at all



"(I wouldn’t have either if I was was her)".

Met some of @CaitlinClark22 High School teammates and asked them if she passed at all



(I wouldn’t have either if I was was her) pic.twitter.com/iucNGm4Rar — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 6, 2025

As Portnoy alluded to, it's hard to fault Clark if she wasn't much of a passer back then. Given how much better she surely was than not only all of her teammates but anybody she played against, her team's chances of winning were maximized whenever she had the ball in her hands and was taking the shots.

In other words, Clark cares too much about winning to worry about distributing the ball evenly.

Recommended Reading: