Caitlin Clark's Feisty Exchange With Familiar Foe Turns Heads at Fever-Sun Game

Everybody in the women's basketball world knows that Caitlin Clark's biggest rival is Angel Reese, and that this rivalry stems from their time playing each other in college.

However, Clark has several other familiar foes in the WNBA whom she has matched up against multiple times over the years. One of these is Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, who was the Dallas Wings' No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft before getting traded to Connecticut this past offseason.

Sheldon went to Ohio State, which meant that Clark (who, of course, was the No. 1 pick in that 2024 WNBA Draft) and her matched up multiple times in college, being that they were both in the Big Ten Conference.

They also faced each other during the 2024 WNBA season when Sheldon was on the Wings, and Clark sent her sprawling to the court at one point.

And familiarity breeds contempt, as the saying goes, which was shown during the Fever's June 17 game against the Sun. At one point in the second quarter, Sheldon was playing physical defense on Clark that Clark clearly thought was worth a foul call.

After the play ended, Clark and Sheldon exchanged words with each other before Clark seemed to shove her off before beginning to walk away. This prompted Sheldon's Sun teammate Marina Mabrey to lightly shove Clark as well, which caused whistles to blow.

Ultimately, there were no technical fouls issued to anyone as cooler heads prevailed. But this feisty exchange will be worth watching as this June 17 game continues.

