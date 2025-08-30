Caitlin Clark's Fever Practice Attire Sparks Injury Return Optimism

The Indiana Fever have been without star guard Caitlin Clark for the past 17 games, ever since she suffered a groin injury against the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

In fact, Clark has only played in 13 of the Fever's games this season because of various injuries. While the initial belief was that Clark was set to make her return at some point in August, the fact that she suffered a minor bone bruise on her ankle before the Fever's August 7 contest against the Phoenix Mercury seemed to slow her timeline down.

As a result of all these injuries, some fans and analysts are convinced that Clark would be best suited to sit out for the remainder of the season and ensure she's fully healthy for 2026.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) watch from the bench during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, that discounts the fact that the Fever are almost certainly going to make the WNBA playoffs, and could conceivably have a good shot at making a run if Clark is back healthy and firing on all cylinders. Not to mention that No. 22 is as competitive as it gets and surely wouldn't be okay with sitting while her team is playing if she were 100% healthy.

Caitlin Clark's Fever Practice Shirt Starts Return Hope

Clark traveled with the Fever for their three-game road trip along the West Coast, which started with a huge win against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 29.

The Fever had a practice day on August 30, ahead of their important game against the Golden State Valkyries on August 31. And Indiana's X account posted a video of All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell draining a half-court shot after the practice ended.

Kelz for the win ‼️🎯



— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 30, 2025

While the shot itself was sweet, many fans are more intrigued about Clark being in the background of the video, sporting a blue shirt. Clark's wearing the same practice attire as her active teammates has Indiana fans thinking that she's back to practicing at full speed with the starting squad.

"Caitlin Clark is wearing a blue T-shirt, which leads me to believe she’s practicing with the first team today 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨," one X user wrote in a repost of the video.

"Caitlin Clark is wearing a blue T-shirt, which leads me to believe she's practicing with the first team today 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨,"



— Michael (@mikeaalen112735) August 30, 2025

Another fan added, "CC in practice gear (!!)".

"For all of us shirt watchers out there



"Note Caitlin's shirt color," wrote a third.

For all of us shirt watchers out there



— CC Report (Taylor's Version) (@cc22report) August 30, 2025

For the record, there's no clear evidence that Clark wearing this practice attire is any indication that she practiced in full, or that she's any closer to making her return than she had been a few days prior.

But Fever fans will take any source of optimism they can get right now.

